Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Purchases 3,445 Shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,445 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.05% of Spirit Realty Capital worth $2,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 2.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,023,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $814,428,000 after buying an additional 463,369 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 7.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,159,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $390,340,000 after buying an additional 579,043 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 13.9% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,924,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,073,000 after buying an additional 234,326 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 1.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,708,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,742,000 after buying an additional 29,017 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 10.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,470,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,497,000 after buying an additional 139,599 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Realty Capital stock opened at $48.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.81, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.28. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.40 and a fifty-two week high of $52.29.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74. Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 23.87%. The business had revenue of $164.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.69 million. On average, analysts predict that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.638 dividend. This is a boost from Spirit Realty Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is currently 86.44%.

In related news, Director Michelle M. Frymire purchased 2,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $51.00 per share, with a total value of $121,686.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,372. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Truist boosted their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Spirit Realty Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.46.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

