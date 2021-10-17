Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 11,896 Shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc cut its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,836 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 11,896 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.07% of Emergent BioSolutions worth $2,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions during the second quarter valued at $609,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 2.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 842,877 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,092,000 after buying an additional 18,945 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,959,047 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $312,370,000 after buying an additional 25,077 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 0.9% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 28,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 169.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 685,799 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,199,000 after buying an additional 431,148 shares during the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EBS opened at $50.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 3.08. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.35 and a 52-week high of $127.20.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($1.48). Emergent BioSolutions had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 29.10%. The company had revenue of $397.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.73 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EBS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Emergent BioSolutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. TheStreet cut Emergent BioSolutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.20.

Emergent BioSolutions Profile

Emergent BioSolutions Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures. It offers specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional and naturally occurring public health threats. The firm’s products include ACAM2000, BioThrax, Raxibacuma, Vaxchora, and VIGIV.

