Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 485 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc trimmed its position in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,743 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 485 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Waters were worth $3,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WAT. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Waters during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. CX Institutional grew its stake in Waters by 66.2% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 118 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in Waters in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Waters by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 179 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Waters by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 202 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on WAT shares. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Waters from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Waters from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Waters from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Waters from $297.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $418.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $306.64.

In other Waters news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.62, for a total value of $1,216,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,582,548.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Linda Baddour sold 1,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.99, for a total transaction of $515,327.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 13,260 shares of company stock valued at $5,300,907 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:WAT opened at $344.71 on Friday. Waters Co. has a 52 week low of $208.81 and a 52 week high of $428.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $390.16 and a 200 day moving average of $352.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.58, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.80.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.31. Waters had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 387.10%. The company had revenue of $681.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. Waters’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 10.66 EPS for the current year.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corp. is a specialty measurement company which engages in analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through the Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and related services.

