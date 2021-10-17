Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Trims Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc decreased its holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 53.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,375 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $3,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AGF Investments LLC increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 217.3% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 328.0% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Cardinal Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new position in Cardinal Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CAH. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.33.

NYSE:CAH opened at $48.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.80. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.92 and a 12-month high of $62.96.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $42.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.25 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 93.70%. Cardinal Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a $0.491 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is 35.19%.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

Featured Story: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.