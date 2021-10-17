Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) Short Interest Update

Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 113,200 shares, a decline of 28.1% from the September 15th total of 157,400 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 50,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

ESGR traded up $1.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $240.71. The company had a trading volume of 39,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,127. Enstar Group has a one year low of $167.60 and a one year high of $269.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $239.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $245.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Get Enstar Group alerts:

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $13.31 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $140.71 million for the quarter. Enstar Group had a net margin of 80.75% and a return on equity of 32.63%.

In other Enstar Group news, Director Robert J. Campbell bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $223.88 per share, with a total value of $447,760.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 45,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,087,137.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 9.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in Enstar Group by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 9,289 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,219,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Enstar Group during the 1st quarter worth about $330,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in Enstar Group during the 1st quarter worth about $854,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Enstar Group by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,346 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,540,000 after buying an additional 2,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Enstar Group by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,783 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,098,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enstar Group Company Profile

Enstar Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition and management of insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Non-Life Run-off, Atrium, StarStone, and Other. The Non-Life Run-off segment includes subsidiaries that run off property and casualty and other non-life lines of business.

See Also: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for Enstar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enstar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.