Enveric Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENVB) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Enveric Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENVB) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,270,000 shares, a drop of 44.5% from the September 15th total of 2,290,000 shares. Approximately 8.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,620,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ ENVB traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.89. The company had a trading volume of 933,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,954,356. Enveric Biosciences has a twelve month low of $1.54 and a twelve month high of $15.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.77.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Enveric Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Enveric Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Enveric Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Enveric Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Enveric Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors own 5.95% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on ENVB shares. Aegis started coverage on shares of Enveric Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Enveric Biosciences in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company.

Enveric Biosciences, Inc develops cannabinoid medicines and combination therapies. It is a patient-centric biotechnology company endeavouring to enhance the lives of those who are adversely affected by the side effects of Cancer Treatments. The firm is testing natural compounds, starting with cannabinoids to provide patients and clinicians with novel prescription medicines to serve these unmet medical needs.

