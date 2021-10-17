Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENZN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENZN) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decrease of 48.7% from the September 15th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 95,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ENZN opened at $0.34 on Friday. Enzon Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.08 and a one year high of $0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.16 million, a PE ratio of -8.48 and a beta of 0.37.

Enzon Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ENZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Enzon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 117.79% and a negative return on equity of 13.07%. The firm had revenue of $0.29 million for the quarter.

Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the provision of licensing arrangements related to sales of drug products that utilize its proprietary technology. The company was founded on September 17, 1981 and is headquartered in Cranford, NJ.

