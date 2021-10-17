EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.22 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) will post earnings per share of $2.22 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for EPAM Systems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.30 and the lowest is $2.19. EPAM Systems reported earnings of $1.65 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that EPAM Systems will report full year earnings of $8.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.14 to $8.66. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $10.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.99 to $11.58. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow EPAM Systems.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $881.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $861.36 million. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 13.12%. EPAM Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 EPS.

EPAM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on EPAM Systems from $521.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on EPAM Systems from $520.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $607.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on EPAM Systems from $517.00 to $689.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $571.00.

EPAM Systems stock traded up $8.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $618.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 199,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,613. The company has a 50 day moving average of $611.48 and a 200-day moving average of $532.05. The stock has a market cap of $35.05 billion, a PE ratio of 91.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.36. EPAM Systems has a one year low of $305.83 and a one year high of $648.72.

In other EPAM Systems news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 643 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $608.00, for a total value of $390,944.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Karl Robb sold 2,044 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.09, for a total value of $1,228,627.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,937 shares of company stock valued at $3,610,997 over the last 90 days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,091,704 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,601,658,000 after purchasing an additional 19,351 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 2.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,485,495 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,780,950,000 after purchasing an additional 84,466 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 1,195.2% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,078,236 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,572,855,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840,577 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 12.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,251,452 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $639,442,000 after purchasing an additional 143,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in EPAM Systems by 1.5% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 926,155 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $473,228,000 after acquiring an additional 14,019 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

