Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Buys 22,674 Shares of New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC) by 80.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 50,786 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,674 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in New Mountain Finance were worth $669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NMFC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of New Mountain Finance in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance by 110.8% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 8,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 4,559 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance by 3,555.9% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 10,312 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of New Mountain Finance in the first quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance by 12.8% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 32.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get New Mountain Finance alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised New Mountain Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

In other news, Director Rome G. Arnold III acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.15 per share, for a total transaction of $197,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 37,423 shares in the company, valued at $492,112.45. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

New Mountain Finance stock opened at $13.64 on Friday. New Mountain Finance Co. has a 12 month low of $8.94 and a 12 month high of $13.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.23. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.41.

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.30. New Mountain Finance had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 105.12%. The business had revenue of $66.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.51 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that New Mountain Finance Co. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.80%. New Mountain Finance’s payout ratio is 99.17%.

New Mountain Finance Company Profile

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a business development company that specializes in investments in middle market companies and debt securities. The company invests in various industries that includes software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, and more.

Further Reading: Dual Listing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NMFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC).

Receive News & Ratings for New Mountain Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Mountain Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.