Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Invests $213,000 in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,348 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 131.7% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 695 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 152.6% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 730 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the second quarter valued at $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders boosted its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 67.1% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 752 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GSK opened at $39.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.70. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 1-year low of $33.26 and a 1-year high of $42.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.82.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.25. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 26.21%. The business had revenue of $11.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.55 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.523 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.36%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.46%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

GlaxoSmithKline Profile

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

