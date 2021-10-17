Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Invests $329,000 in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,471 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in The Chemours by 2.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,036,199 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $697,259,000 after acquiring an additional 541,052 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in The Chemours by 2.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,973,460 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $555,875,000 after purchasing an additional 337,698 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in The Chemours by 0.3% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,812,589 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $132,678,000 after purchasing an additional 10,078 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in The Chemours by 1.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,215,572 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $77,102,000 after purchasing an additional 35,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in The Chemours by 8.6% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,206,945 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $76,802,000 after purchasing an additional 174,675 shares during the last quarter. 73.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Chemours alerts:

Shares of NYSE CC opened at $30.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.55. The Chemours Company has a 52-week low of $19.53 and a 52-week high of $38.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.82.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. The Chemours had a return on equity of 61.31% and a net margin of 4.57%. Analysts predict that The Chemours Company will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The Chemours’s payout ratio is presently 50.51%.

In related news, CEO Mark Newman sold 29,732 shares of The Chemours stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $1,040,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Sameer Ralhan sold 15,085 shares of The Chemours stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $527,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 166,876 shares of company stock valued at $5,831,699. Company insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CC. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on The Chemours from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on The Chemours from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.78.

The Chemours Company Profile

The Chemours Co is a holding company that engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm deliver solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemicals products for markets, including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, general industrial, mining, and oil & gas.

Further Reading: How analysts view the yield curve



Receive News & Ratings for The Chemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Chemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.