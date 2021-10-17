Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Makes New Investment in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 33,207 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $6,367,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 101.1% in the 2nd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 1,320 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 118,920 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 4,233 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 204.6% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 6,327 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,213,000 after buying an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $329,000. Institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $160.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.82, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $134.28 and a 1 year high of $204.00. The company has a market cap of $26.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $174.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.72.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 31.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. This is an increase from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.99%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SWKS shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays increased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Friday, July 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.09.

In related news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 10,696 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $1,901,214.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,303,128.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total transaction of $1,860,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,534 shares of company stock worth $8,912,599 over the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

See Also: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.