Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Raises Stock Position in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) by 23.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,734 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,816 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned about 0.57% of American Woodmark worth $7,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Woodmark during the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in American Woodmark by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in American Woodmark by 107.5% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in American Woodmark by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in American Woodmark during the 1st quarter worth $249,000. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Vance W. Tang purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $66.06 per share, for a total transaction of $396,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,833,165. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of American Woodmark stock opened at $67.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38 and a beta of 2.24. American Woodmark Co. has a twelve month low of $64.08 and a twelve month high of $108.81.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.78). The company had revenue of $442.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.32 million. American Woodmark had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 2.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that American Woodmark Co. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

AMWD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on American Woodmark from $90.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on American Woodmark from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.50.

American Woodmark Corp. manufactures and distributes kitchen cabinets and vanities for the remodeling and new home construction markets. It operates through the American Woodmark, Timberlake, Shenandoah Cabinetry, Waypoint Living Spaces, Estate by RSI, Continental Cabinets and VillaBath by RSI, Stor-It-All and Professional Cabinet Solutions.

