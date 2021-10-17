Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Takes $2.58 Million Position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 23,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,581,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 627.5% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 152,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,282,000 after purchasing an additional 131,405 shares in the last quarter. Atika Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Unity Software during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,335,000. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Unity Software in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Unity Software by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Unity Software in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Unity Software from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Unity Software in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Unity Software from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Unity Software in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Unity Software from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.27.

In other news, SVP Ingrid Lestiyo sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.50, for a total value of $558,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Ruth Ann Keene sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.89, for a total value of $958,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,229,065 shares of company stock valued at $151,602,803 over the last three months. Company insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:U opened at $141.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $39.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $129.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.31. Unity Software Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.00 and a fifty-two week high of $174.94.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.29. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 17.16% and a negative net margin of 52.08%. The business had revenue of $273.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.75 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

