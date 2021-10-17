EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Receives $24.92 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seventeen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.92.

EQT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on EQT from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on EQT in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Truist boosted their target price on EQT from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Mizuho decreased their target price on EQT from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on EQT from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of NYSE EQT traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,642,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,113,047. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of -3.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.84. EQT has a 52 week low of $12.27 and a 52 week high of $23.24.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $996.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. EQT had a positive return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 28.97%. Analysts anticipate that EQT will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other EQT news, CEO Toby Z. Rice purchased 28,000 shares of EQT stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.83 per share, for a total transaction of $499,240.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in EQT by 6,854.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,868 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 4,798 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its position in shares of EQT by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 4,876,574 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $99,774,000 after purchasing an additional 50,272 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in shares of EQT by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,341,045 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,438,000 after purchasing an additional 152,169 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of EQT by 101.7% in the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,046,617 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $21,414,000 after purchasing an additional 527,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EQT in the 3rd quarter worth $7,695,000. 97.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EQT

EQT Corp. engages in natural gas production, gathering and transmission in the Appalachian area. It has operations in Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

