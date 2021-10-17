Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Price Target Raised to $295.00

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) had its price objective upped by Needham & Company LLC from $288.00 to $295.00 in a report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

EFX has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Equifax from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equifax from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $270.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Equifax from $241.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Equifax from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Equifax from $259.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $238.77.

Shares of NYSE:EFX opened at $263.95 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $32.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $263.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $242.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Equifax has a 12 month low of $135.98 and a 12 month high of $279.59.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 29.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Equifax will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.38%.

In other news, insider Prasanna Dhore sold 2,001 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.49, for a total transaction of $515,237.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EFX. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 55.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,406,964 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,055,511,000 after buying an additional 1,579,539 shares during the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 21.6% during the first quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 6,879,604 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,246,103,000 after buying an additional 1,220,142 shares during the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 197.2% during the second quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,362,775 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $326,398,000 after buying an additional 904,198 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Equifax by 7.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,534,876 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,089,312,000 after purchasing an additional 798,873 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Equifax by 6.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,177,098 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,481,118,000 after purchasing an additional 514,795 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

