Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Altius Minerals Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:ALS)

Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS) – Analysts at Cormark raised their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Altius Minerals in a report issued on Wednesday, October 13th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.68 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.66. Cormark has a “Outperform” rating on the stock.

Get Altius Minerals alerts:

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$21.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$19.50 million.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on ALS. Laurentian lowered shares of Altius Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Friday. Laurentian Bank of Canada lowered shares of Altius Minerals to a “hold” rating and set a C$19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$21.00 price objective (down previously from C$22.00) on shares of Altius Minerals in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$20.38.

Altius Minerals has a 12-month low of C$10.45 and a 12-month high of C$19.39. The company has a quick ratio of 4.89, a current ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$16.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$16.69. The company has a market capitalization of C$665.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,212.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Altius Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Altius Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -4,000.00%.

Altius Minerals Company Profile

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 14 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal. It is also involved in the acquisition and management of renewable energy investments and royalties, as well as early-stage royalties and minority equity or project interests.

See Also: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Altius Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altius Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.