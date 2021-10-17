Equity Bancshares (EQBK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, October 19th. Analysts expect Equity Bancshares to post earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.47. Equity Bancshares had a negative net margin of 26.20% and a positive return on equity of 11.86%. The company had revenue of $43.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.16 million. On average, analysts expect Equity Bancshares to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ EQBK opened at $34.48 on Friday. Equity Bancshares has a twelve month low of $15.10 and a twelve month high of $35.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $495.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.05 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.17.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Equity Bancshares’s payout ratio is 17.58%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equity Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th.

In other Equity Bancshares news, COO Gregory H. Kossover sold 11,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total transaction of $364,788.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Equity Bancshares stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK) by 120.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,879 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,215 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Equity Bancshares worth $515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 65.40% of the company’s stock.

About Equity Bancshares

Equity Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and businesses. The firm also offers commercial and personal banking services such as savings, treasury management and loans. The company was founded by Brad S. Elliott in November 2002 and is headquartered in Wichita, KS.

