eServGlobal (LON:ESG) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $5.45

eServGlobal Limited (LON:ESG)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 5.45 ($0.07) and traded as low as GBX 4.88 ($0.06). eServGlobal shares last traded at GBX 5.45 ($0.07), with a volume of 2,782,538 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of £65.99 million and a PE ratio of -1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 5.45 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 5.45.

About eServGlobal (LON:ESG)

eServGlobal Limited provides telecommunications software solutions to mobile and financial service providers in the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, Europe, Africa, and Central and South America. It provides various transaction services, including digital wallets, commerce, remittance, recharge, rapid service connection, and business analytics.

