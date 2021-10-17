Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Etsy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.36 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.69. Etsy posted earnings of $0.70 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Etsy will report full-year earnings of $2.95 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $3.41. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $5.33. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Etsy.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $528.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.70 million. Etsy had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 73.54%. Etsy’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Etsy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Etsy from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Etsy from $204.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Etsy from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Etsy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.73.

Shares of ETSY traded up $5.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $221.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,387,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,907,635. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.39. The company has a current ratio of 6.61, a quick ratio of 6.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36. The company has a market capitalization of $27.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.90, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.62. Etsy has a 12-month low of $113.49 and a 12-month high of $251.86.

In related news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 6,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.84, for a total value of $1,246,654.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 1,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.55, for a total transaction of $275,904.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,115,521.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,485 shares of company stock worth $17,217,142 over the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in shares of Etsy by 1.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 5,771 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,188,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc grew its position in shares of Etsy by 4.0% during the second quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 1,512 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group grew its position in shares of Etsy by 3.8% during the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,610 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Etsy by 3.8% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. grew its position in shares of Etsy by 1.6% during the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 3,888 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

