Evercore ISI Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Evercore ISI in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $42.00 target price on the electronics maker’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target indicates a potential upside of 34.44% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PLUG. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Plug Power from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.89.

Get Plug Power alerts:

Shares of PLUG stock traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.24. 40,360,979 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,738,805. The company has a market capitalization of $17.94 billion, a PE ratio of -20.42 and a beta of 1.37. Plug Power has a 12-month low of $13.69 and a 12-month high of $75.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.04. The company has a current ratio of 19.78, a quick ratio of 18.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The electronics maker reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $124.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.11 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Plug Power will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its position in shares of Plug Power by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Plug Power by 78.4% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.46% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Company Profile

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

Featured Article: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.