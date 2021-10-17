Evercore ISI Trims CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Target Price to $23.00

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) had its target price trimmed by Evercore ISI from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of CNH Industrial in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CNH Industrial from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.29.

Shares of CNHI stock opened at $16.89 on Thursday. CNH Industrial has a 12-month low of $7.61 and a 12-month high of $18.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.43 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 3.92.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $8.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.73 billion. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 1.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CNH Industrial will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in CNH Industrial by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,697 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in CNH Industrial by 445.0% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 118,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 97,017 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in CNH Industrial during the 2nd quarter worth $255,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in CNH Industrial by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 164,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,758,000 after acquiring an additional 24,159 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in CNH Industrial during the 2nd quarter worth $252,000. 34.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNH Industrial NV designs, produces and sells agricultural equipment and commercial vehicles. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy construction equipment and Light construction equipment. The Heavy construction equipment segment includes general construction equipment such as large wheel loaders and excavators, and road building and site preparation equipment such as graders, compactors and dozers.

