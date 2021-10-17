Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,100 shares, an increase of 95.3% from the September 15th total of 14,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 18.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS EXPGF opened at $44.02 on Friday. Experian has a 12 month low of $31.71 and a 12 month high of $47.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.22 and a 200-day moving average of $40.93.

Separately, Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Experian in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Experian Plc is a global information services company, which engages in the provision of data and analytical tools that are used to manage credit risk, prevent fraud, target marketing offers, and automate decision making. Its activities are grouped into four global business lines: Credit Services, Decision Analytics, Marketing Services, and Consumer Services.

