F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FNB Corporation is a diversified financial services company serving banking, trust, consumer finance and insurance customers through community banking affiliates and other subsidiaries with offices in Florida, Pennsylvania, Ohio and Tennessee. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of F.N.B. from $14.00 to $13.50 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Stephens reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $11.47 price target (down from $13.50) on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of F.N.B. from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, F.N.B. currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.99.

FNB opened at $12.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.35. F.N.B. has a 12 month low of $7.06 and a 12 month high of $13.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $307.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.00 million. F.N.B. had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 7.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that F.N.B. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

In other news, Director William B. Campbell acquired 2,827 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.55 per share, for a total transaction of $32,651.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNB. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 203,033.3% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 18,282 shares of the bank’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 18,273 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in F.N.B. by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 36,265 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 6,556 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in F.N.B. by 290.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 268,770 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,316,000 after buying an additional 199,973 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in F.N.B. in the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in F.N.B. by 98.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,540,538 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,565,000 after buying an additional 765,997 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

