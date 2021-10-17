Falco Resources (CVE:FPC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.33

Falco Resources Ltd. (CVE:FPC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.33 and last traded at C$0.35, with a volume of 97302 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.38.

The company has a market cap of C$90.67 million and a P/E ratio of -20.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.46, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

About Falco Resources (CVE:FPC)

Falco Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for base and precious metals, such as gold, zinc, copper, and silver deposits. It owns mining claims and contractual rights in relation to mining concessions covering approximately 70,000 hectares of land in the Rouyn-Noranda mining camp located in the Province of QuÃ©bec.

Recommended Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Falco Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Falco Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.