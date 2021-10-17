Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Shares Gap Up to $37.27

Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $37.27, but opened at $38.60. Farfetch shares last traded at $37.39, with a volume of 6,648 shares traded.

FTCH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on Farfetch in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Farfetch from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Farfetch from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Farfetch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Farfetch from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, August 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Farfetch has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.85.

The stock has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 3.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.50 and a 200-day moving average of $45.24.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.62. The business had revenue of $523.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.74 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Farfetch during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Farfetch by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its position in Farfetch by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Farfetch by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Farfetch in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. 83.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

