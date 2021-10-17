Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy (LON:FARN) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $403.84

Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy (LON:FARN) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 403.84 ($5.28) and traded as low as GBX 330.20 ($4.31). Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy shares last traded at GBX 340 ($4.44), with a volume of 50,312 shares.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 403.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 381.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.06, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of £180.95 million and a P/E ratio of -9.58.

About Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy (LON:FARN)

Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy operates as a clinical stage drug discovery and development company in Finland. It has a pipeline of drug development projects focusing on acute trauma, cancer growth and spread, and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidates are Traumakine, a recombinant human IFN beta-1a, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS); and Clevegen, an immunotherapy candidate, designed to prevent tumor growth and metastasis that targets the tumor immune suppressor molecule; and D-ARDS, a diagnostic tool to estimate ARDS severity and to follow ARDS outcome.

