FB Financial (FBK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, October 18th. Analysts expect FB Financial to post earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.15. FB Financial had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 20.50%. The firm had revenue of $135.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.88 million. On average, analysts expect FB Financial to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE FBK opened at $45.09 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 1.16. FB Financial has a one year low of $26.30 and a one year high of $49.62.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.80%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in FB Financial stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) by 67.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 143,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 57,931 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.30% of FB Financial worth $5,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 63.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FBK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised FB Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Truist dropped their price objective on FB Financial from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. DA Davidson upgraded FB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $47.50 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded FB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

FB Financial Company Profile

FB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides commercial and consumer banking services to clients in select markets primarily in Tennessee, North Alabama, and North Georgia through its subsidiary. It operates through the Banking and Mortgage segments. The Banking segments deals with interest on loans and investments, loan-related fees, originations in banking footprint, investment services, and deposit-related fees.

