Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 471 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 4.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 508,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,600,000 after acquiring an additional 22,313 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.4% in the first quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 49,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 5.1% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 18,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 22.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,200,000 after acquiring an additional 11,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $9,333,000. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE FRT opened at $124.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a PE ratio of 62.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $120.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.35. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $67.01 and a 12-month high of $125.09.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $230.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.64 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 6.77%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 21st. This is a boost from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 94.69%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FRT shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.23.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management and redevelopment of high quality retail focus properties. The company was founded by Samuel J. Gorlitz in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

