Financial Analysis: Tauriga Sciences (OTCMKTS:TAUG) vs. IM Cannabis (NASDAQ:IMCC)

Tauriga Sciences (OTCMKTS:TAUG) and IM Cannabis (NASDAQ:IMCC) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Tauriga Sciences and IM Cannabis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tauriga Sciences -1,388.70% -396.32% -164.12% IM Cannabis -62.31% -20.56% -13.99%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Tauriga Sciences and IM Cannabis, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tauriga Sciences 0 0 0 0 N/A IM Cannabis 0 0 3 0 3.00

IM Cannabis has a consensus price target of $8.75, suggesting a potential upside of 146.48%. Given IM Cannabis’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe IM Cannabis is more favorable than Tauriga Sciences.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Tauriga Sciences and IM Cannabis’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tauriga Sciences $280,000.00 39.24 -$3.63 million N/A N/A IM Cannabis $11.86 million 20.10 -$21.42 million ($0.55) -6.45

Tauriga Sciences has higher earnings, but lower revenue than IM Cannabis.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

13.7% of IM Cannabis shares are held by institutional investors. 5.5% of Tauriga Sciences shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.9% of IM Cannabis shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

IM Cannabis beats Tauriga Sciences on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tauriga Sciences

Tauriga Sciences, Inc. engages in the development, distribution, and licensing of proprietary products. It also engages in evaluation of potential acquisition opportunities and equity investments. The firm operates through the Tauri-gum & Pharma segments. The Tauri-gum segment consists of retail, wholesale and e-commerce product sales of Tauri-Gum, Tauri-Gummies, and other cannabigerol / cannabidiol products. The Pharma segment involves in research and development. The company was founded on April 8, 2001 and is headquartered in Wappingers Falls, NY.

About IM Cannabis

IM Cannabis Corp. engages in breeding, growing, and supply of medical cannabis products in Israel, Germany, and Canada. It offers strains under the Roma, Dairy Queen, London, Tel Aviv, Paris, and Pandora Box brands; and CBD oil products under the IMC brand. The company also offers its intellectual property related services to the medical cannabis industry. IM Cannabis Corp. is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

