Financial Contrast: Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) and HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY)

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) and Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Get HealthEquity alerts:

HealthEquity has a beta of 1.37, meaning that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Liquidity Services has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings for HealthEquity and Liquidity Services, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HealthEquity 0 3 7 1 2.82 Liquidity Services 0 0 1 0 3.00

HealthEquity currently has a consensus target price of $85.70, suggesting a potential upside of 35.71%. Liquidity Services has a consensus target price of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 22.13%. Given HealthEquity’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe HealthEquity is more favorable than Liquidity Services.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares HealthEquity and Liquidity Services’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HealthEquity $733.57 million 7.19 $8.83 million $1.22 51.76 Liquidity Services $205.94 million 3.52 -$3.77 million $0.12 170.58

HealthEquity has higher revenue and earnings than Liquidity Services. HealthEquity is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Liquidity Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

67.4% of Liquidity Services shares are held by institutional investors. 2.8% of HealthEquity shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 29.9% of Liquidity Services shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares HealthEquity and Liquidity Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HealthEquity 0.10% 5.25% 2.90% Liquidity Services 9.72% 26.49% 13.91%

Summary

HealthEquity beats Liquidity Services on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HealthEquity

HealthEquity, Inc. provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives. The company was founded by Stephen D. Neeleman on September 18, 2002 and is headquartered in Draper, UT.

About Liquidity Services

Liquidity Services, Inc. engages in the provision of e-commerce solutions to manage, value, and sell inventory and equipment for business and government clients. It operates through the following business segments: GovDeals; Capital Assets Group; Retail Supply Chain Group; and Machinio. The GovDeals segment provides self-service solutions in which sellers list their own assets, and it consists of marketplaces that enable local and state government. The CAG segment offers full-service solutions to sellers and it consists of marketplaces that enable federal government agencies as well as commercial businesses to sell surplus, salvage, and scrap assets. The RSCG segment consists of marketplaces that enable corporations located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets. The Machinio segment involves in the global online platform for listing used equipment for sale in the construction, machine tool, transportation, printing and agriculture sectors. The company was founded by William P. Angrick III, Jaime Mateus-Tique and Benjamin Ronald Brown in November 1999 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.