Financial Review: Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) versus Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD)

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) and Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

88.9% of Repay shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.8% of Pinduoduo shares are held by institutional investors. 11.7% of Repay shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Repay and Pinduoduo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Repay -26.73% 4.96% 2.57% Pinduoduo -3.02% -3.82% -1.45%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Repay and Pinduoduo’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Repay $155.04 million 13.38 -$105.60 million $0.39 58.72 Pinduoduo $9.12 billion 12.77 -$1.10 billion ($0.92) -102.18

Repay has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Pinduoduo. Pinduoduo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Repay, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Repay and Pinduoduo, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Repay 0 1 3 0 2.75 Pinduoduo 0 2 13 0 2.87

Repay currently has a consensus price target of $28.75, indicating a potential upside of 25.55%. Pinduoduo has a consensus price target of $161.62, indicating a potential upside of 71.91%. Given Pinduoduo’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Pinduoduo is more favorable than Repay.

Risk and Volatility

Repay has a beta of 0.78, meaning that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pinduoduo has a beta of 1.43, meaning that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Repay beats Pinduoduo on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Repay Company Profile

Repay Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of integrated payment processing solutions to vertical markets that have specific and bespoke transactions. It offers payments, instant funding, active safe, AP automation, clearing and settlement, messaging management, STX mortgage transfer automation, virtual debit cards, and value-added services. The company’s business was founded by John Morris and Shaler A. Alias in 2006 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Pinduoduo Company Profile

Pinduoduo, Inc. operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

