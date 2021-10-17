First Foundation Advisors Acquires 932 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

First Foundation Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,231 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 932 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BABA. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 17,487 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,966,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,136 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 363,910 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $82,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. RWWM Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,658,000. Finally, GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $753,169,000. 24.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BABA stock opened at $168.00 on Friday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $138.43 and a 52-week high of $319.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.68. The company has a market capitalization of $456.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.79.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 19.25%. The company had revenue of $205.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $14.82 earnings per share. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BABA shares. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Erste Group downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $280.44.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

