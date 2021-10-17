First Foundation Advisors Buys 95 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

First Foundation Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,233 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Target were worth $1,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Target during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Target by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,209,328 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $239,532,000 after buying an additional 9,951 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 1st quarter worth approximately $174,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 1st quarter worth approximately $366,000. Institutional investors own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Target news, insider Don H. Liu sold 3,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.93, for a total transaction of $785,790.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,017 shares in the company, valued at $16,244,112.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 80,782 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.20, for a total value of $19,969,310.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 122,759 shares of company stock worth $30,555,393. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TGT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Target from $258.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Target from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, August 19th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Target from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Target from $252.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $252.30.

NYSE:TGT opened at $245.71 on Friday. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $150.80 and a 12-month high of $267.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $244.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $234.20.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.03 billion. Target had a return on equity of 44.68% and a net margin of 6.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Target announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 18th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the retailer to reacquire up to 12.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.22%.

Target Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

