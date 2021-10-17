First Foundation Advisors Has $1.19 Million Holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc (NYSE:ISD)

First Foundation Advisors lowered its stake in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc (NYSE:ISD) by 28.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,602 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund were worth $1,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 320.7% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 1,000,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE ISD opened at $16.37 on Friday. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc has a twelve month low of $13.41 and a twelve month high of $16.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.70%.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Company Profile

Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services).

