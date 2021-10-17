First Foundation Advisors Has $806,000 Stock Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

First Foundation Advisors cut its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,009 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 517 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the second quarter worth $29,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.5% during the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 179,421 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $20,638,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares during the period. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the second quarter worth $311,000. Ossiam grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 23.6% during the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 74,086 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,734,000 after purchasing an additional 14,122 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the second quarter worth $271,000. 78.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Yum! Brands news, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 4,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $611,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 19,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,381,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.48, for a total value of $197,551.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,992,852.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,735 shares of company stock worth $3,984,227. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

YUM opened at $125.21 on Friday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.22 and a 52-week high of $135.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.02 billion, a PE ratio of 28.72, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.34.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 21.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.25%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on YUM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Yum! Brands from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer lowered Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Yum! Brands from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Yum! Brands from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.85.

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

