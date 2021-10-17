First Foundation Advisors Has $862,000 Stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

First Foundation Advisors lifted its stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in American Tower were worth $862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,875,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,857,459,000 after buying an additional 100,395 shares during the period. Family Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 10.5% in the second quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 16,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,556,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 3.0% in the second quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 73,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,748,000 after buying an additional 2,144 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 51.3% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 5,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC lifted its stake in American Tower by 14.5% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 6,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

AMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on American Tower from $314.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist upped their target price on American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer cut American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $305.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James upped their target price on American Tower from $261.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Argus upped their target price on American Tower from $288.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $298.29.

NYSE AMT opened at $269.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $122.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.30, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.24. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $197.50 and a twelve month high of $303.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $283.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $269.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a net margin of 25.84% and a return on equity of 44.60%. Research analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 28th were issued a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 27th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.09%.

In other American Tower news, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 739 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.71, for a total transaction of $222,224.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.49, for a total value of $28,949.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,835,366.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 939 shares of company stock valued at $279,485 over the last 90 days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Tower Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.