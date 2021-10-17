First High-School Education Group (NYSE:FHS) versus Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU) Financial Survey

First High-School Education Group (NYSE:FHS) and Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of First High-School Education Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.8% of Vitru shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for First High-School Education Group and Vitru, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First High-School Education Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Vitru 0 1 1 0 2.50

First High-School Education Group presently has a consensus price target of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 140.55%. Vitru has a consensus price target of $15.00, indicating a potential downside of 4.56%. Given First High-School Education Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe First High-School Education Group is more favorable than Vitru.

Profitability

This table compares First High-School Education Group and Vitru’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First High-School Education Group N/A N/A N/A Vitru 6.36% 3.13% 1.81%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares First High-School Education Group and Vitru’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First High-School Education Group $68.33 million 1.23 $11.71 million N/A N/A Vitru $100.80 million 3.60 $10.11 million $0.52 30.23

First High-School Education Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Vitru.

Summary

Vitru beats First High-School Education Group on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First High-School Education Group

First High-School Education Group Co., Ltd. operates private high schools in Western China. It provides private fundamental education and complementary education services, including middle and high school, and tutorial school. As of December 31, 2020, it operated a network of 19 schools located in Yunnan province, Guizhou province, Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, and Shanxi Province, which offers 14 high school programs, seven middle school programs, and four tutorial school programs for Gaokao repeaters. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Kunming, China.

About Vitru

Vitru Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distance learning education company in the postsecondary digital education market in Brazil. It operates through three segments: Distance Learning Undergraduate Courses, Continuing Education Courses, and On-Campus Undergraduate Courses. The company offers distance learning undergraduate courses in hybrid methodology, which consists of weekly in-person meetings with on-site tutors. Its courses primarily comprise pedagogy, business administration, accounting, physical education, vocational, engineering, and health-related courses. The company also offer continuing education courses primarily in pedagogy, finance and business, as well as in other subjects, such as law, engineering, IT, and health-related courses through hybrid model, online, and on-campus. In addition, it operates 10 campuses that offers traditional on campus undergraduate courses, including business administration, accounting, physical education, vocational, engineering, law, and health-related courses. Vitru Limited was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in FlorianÃ³polis, Brazil.

