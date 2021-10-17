First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) Position Reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 161,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,897 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.27% of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF worth $17,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SKYY. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 18.0% in the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 3,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 21.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ SKYY opened at $112.53 on Friday. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 1 year low of $75.00 and a 1 year high of $113.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $108.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a $0.041 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%.

