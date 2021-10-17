Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) is Night Owl Capital Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Night Owl Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 0.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 247,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Fiserv comprises about 5.2% of Night Owl Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Night Owl Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $26,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FISV. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 96.6% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 293 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 200.8% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fiserv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 109.1% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Fiserv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. 89.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 40,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.71, for a total transaction of $4,708,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on FISV shares. William Blair started coverage on Fiserv in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas raised Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet upgraded Fiserv from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Fiserv from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.50.

FISV traded up $2.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $109.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,309,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,268,244. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.81 and a fifty-two week high of $127.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.71 billion, a PE ratio of 65.36, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.56.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09. Fiserv had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

