Fisker (NYSE:FSR) and Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA) Financial Comparison

Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA) and Fisker (NYSE:FSR) are both mid-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Proterra and Fisker’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Proterra N/A N/A -$1.28 million N/A N/A Fisker N/A N/A -$130.00 million ($0.40) -35.38

Profitability

This table compares Proterra and Fisker’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Proterra N/A N/A N/A Fisker N/A -12.92% -10.14%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Proterra and Fisker, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Proterra 0 2 1 0 2.33 Fisker 1 3 8 0 2.58

Proterra presently has a consensus price target of $15.50, suggesting a potential upside of 58.65%. Fisker has a consensus price target of $23.92, suggesting a potential upside of 69.02%. Given Fisker’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Fisker is more favorable than Proterra.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

22.3% of Proterra shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.2% of Fisker shares are held by institutional investors. 51.7% of Proterra shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 25.0% of Fisker shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About Proterra

Proterra Inc is a developer and producer of commercial electric vehicle technology with an integrated business model focused on providing end-to-end solutions that enable commercial vehicle electrification through three main business units: Proterra Powered, Proterra Energy, and Proterra Transit.

About Fisker

Fisker, Inc. engages in the provision of e-mobility solutions. It develops and manufactures eco-friendly electrically powered vehicles. Its products include solar t-shirt, sustainable solar bottle, solar hoodie, and fisker hat. The company was founded by Henrik Fisker and Geeta Gupta-Fisker in 2016 is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, CA.

