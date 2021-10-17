FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG) Short Interest Down 34.4% in September

FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG) saw a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 70,100 shares, a decrease of 34.4% from the September 15th total of 106,900 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 75,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FLEX LNG during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in FLEX LNG in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in FLEX LNG by 255.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,876 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in FLEX LNG by 2,343.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 7,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in FLEX LNG in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $180,000. 18.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FLNG traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,107. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.25. FLEX LNG has a twelve month low of $6.20 and a twelve month high of $20.40.

FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $65.84 million for the quarter. FLEX LNG had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 36.19%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st.

FLEX LNG Company Profile

FLEX LNG Ltd. engages in the operation of carrier vessels. It focuses on the engineering and construction of liquefied natural gas producer units. The company was founded by Philip Eystein Fjeld, Trym Tveitnes and Jostein Ueland in August 2006 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

