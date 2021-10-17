Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) Short Interest Down 38.1% in September

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,510,000 shares, a decline of 38.1% from the September 15th total of 5,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 8.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In related news, insider Christina Willwerth sold 3,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.45, for a total value of $25,445.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 133,486 shares in the company, valued at $860,984.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 9.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearline Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $12,560,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 46.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,976,704 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254,496 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 23.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,018,351 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,115,000 after acquiring an additional 190,824 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 35.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 726,154 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,499,000 after acquiring an additional 189,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 7.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,603,288 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,425,000 after acquiring an additional 179,271 shares during the last quarter. 89.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FLXN traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,082,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,093,373. The company has a market cap of $474.76 million, a PE ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.23 and a 200-day moving average of $7.40. Flexion Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.30 and a 1-year high of $13.66.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $28.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.02 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Flexion Therapeutics will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FLXN shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Flexion Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Flexion Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Flexion Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.96.

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel and local therapies. It specializes in the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions including osteoarthritis. It offers products under the Zilretta brand, an extended-release corticosteroid approved to manage osteoarthritis knee pain.

