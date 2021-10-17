FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a decrease of 35.4% from the September 15th total of 15,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of FLIDF remained flat at $$42.00 during trading hours on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.00 and a 200 day moving average of $40.90. FLSmidth & Co. A/S has a 12-month low of $42.00 and a 12-month high of $42.00.

FLSmidth & Co. A/S Company Profile

FLSmidth & Co A/S engages in the provision of engineering, equipment, and service solutions to the mining and cement industries. It operates through the Mining and Cement segments. The Mining segment provides single engineered or standardized equipment, such as crushers, ball mills, pumps, gravity concentrators, thickeners, flotation cells and automated laboratories to bundled equipment, full production plants, and maintenance solutions.

