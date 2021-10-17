Fmr LLC Acquires 1,699,723 Shares of Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA)

Fmr LLC increased its holdings in Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA) by 184.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,623,067 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 1,699,723 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 0.06% of Enviva Partners worth $137,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EVA. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Enviva Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $12,441,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enviva Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $10,999,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Enviva Partners by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,248,677 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $65,443,000 after purchasing an additional 211,225 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in Enviva Partners by 97.0% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 301,342 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $15,793,000 after purchasing an additional 148,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vancity Investment Management Ltd grew its position in Enviva Partners by 2,442.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 120,236 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,302,000 after purchasing an additional 115,506 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EVA opened at $64.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of -70.38 and a beta of 1.02. Enviva Partners, LP has a 52-week low of $39.85 and a 52-week high of $64.43.

Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $285.04 million during the quarter. Enviva Partners had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 0.20%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Enviva Partners, LP will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.815 dividend. This is an increase from Enviva Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. Enviva Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 776.19%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Enviva Partners in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Enviva Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enviva Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Enviva Partners in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.29.

About Enviva Partners

Enviva Partners LP engages in the production, process, and distribution of wood biomass to power generators. It offers wood pellets and wood chips which are used in coal-fired power generation and power plants. The company was founded on November 12, 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

