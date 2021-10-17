Fmr LLC Acquires 22,894 Shares of Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK)

Fmr LLC lifted its holdings in Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,162,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,894 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 15.00% of Scholar Rock worth $149,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Scholar Rock by 9.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,386,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,238,000 after buying an additional 390,355 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG boosted its stake in Scholar Rock by 7.8% during the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,297,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,401,000 after buying an additional 166,500 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Scholar Rock by 0.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,179,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,974,000 after buying an additional 15,519 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Scholar Rock by 18.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 806,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,312,000 after buying an additional 125,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Scholar Rock by 9.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 400,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,273,000 after buying an additional 35,096 shares during the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jeffrey S. Flier sold 6,000 shares of Scholar Rock stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.66, for a total value of $189,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 12,500 shares of company stock worth $392,345 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

SRRK opened at $27.27 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.68. The company has a market capitalization of $939.75 million, a P/E ratio of -8.58 and a beta of 0.13. Scholar Rock Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $13.31 and a 52 week high of $70.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $4.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 million. Scholar Rock had a negative return on equity of 55.58% and a negative net margin of 687.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.65) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Scholar Rock Holding Co. will post -3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Scholar Rock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.60.

About Scholar Rock

Scholar Rock Holding Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and discovery of innovative medicines. The firm offers proprietary platform which designed to discover and develop monoclonal antibodies that have a high degree of specificity to achieve selective modulation of growth factor signaling.

