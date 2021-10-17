Fmr LLC Boosts Stake in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Fmr LLC boosted its stake in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,892,216 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 146,036 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $145,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Under Armour by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,518,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,621,000 after buying an additional 621,481 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Under Armour by 153.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,201,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,905,000 after buying an additional 5,563,901 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 6,308,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,790,000 after purchasing an additional 196,127 shares during the period. SRS Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 369.5% during the 1st quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 5,246,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,254,000 after purchasing an additional 4,128,787 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,984,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363,820 shares during the period. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UAA stock opened at $20.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.31. Under Armour, Inc. has a one year low of $12.70 and a one year high of $26.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.29.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.18. Under Armour had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. Under Armour’s revenue was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research increased their price target on Under Armour from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a $26.00 price objective on Under Armour in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Under Armour from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective (up from $31.00) on shares of Under Armour in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.64.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

