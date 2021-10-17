Fmr LLC Grows Stake in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)

Fmr LLC grew its holdings in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) by 25.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,976,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 396,136 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in CyrusOne were worth $141,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 20,466,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,385,985,000 after acquiring an additional 256,179 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,377,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,028,297,000 after acquiring an additional 48,586 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,065,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $275,340,000 after acquiring an additional 781,398 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,876,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,050,000 after acquiring an additional 68,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,728,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,655,000 after acquiring an additional 12,256 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CONE stock opened at $77.68 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.18. CyrusOne Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.64 and a twelve month high of $82.69. The company has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,942.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.92). CyrusOne had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 0.05%. As a group, equities analysts predict that CyrusOne Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This is a boost from CyrusOne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.33%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CONE shares. TD Securities raised their price target on CyrusOne from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on CyrusOne from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research started coverage on CyrusOne in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Truist downgraded CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CyrusOne has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.85.

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

