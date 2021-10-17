Fmr LLC Lowers Holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

Fmr LLC trimmed its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) by 64.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,581,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,812,635 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 1.03% of New Oriental Education & Technology Group worth $143,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A grew its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 3,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,826 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 3,059.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 5,384 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Institutional investors own 68.90% of the company’s stock.

Get New Oriental Education & Technology Group alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EDU. DBS Vickers downgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.70 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 25th. CLSA downgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Benchmark cut New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, New Oriental Education & Technology Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.23.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group stock opened at $2.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.84. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.68 and a 52 week high of $19.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.28.

About New Oriental Education & Technology Group

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: K-12 AST, Test preparation, and Other Courses, Primary and Secondary School Education, Online Education, Content Development and Distribution, Pre-School Education, Overseas Study Consulting Services, and Study Tours.

See Also: Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU).

Receive News & Ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.