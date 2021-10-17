Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $445.12 Million

Equities research analysts expect Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) to report sales of $445.12 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Focus Financial Partners’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $440.90 million and the highest is $448.57 million. Focus Financial Partners reported sales of $331.48 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Focus Financial Partners will report full-year sales of $1.73 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.72 billion to $1.75 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.04 billion to $2.10 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Focus Financial Partners.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $425.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.41 million. Focus Financial Partners had a net margin of 0.49% and a return on equity of 26.13%. Focus Financial Partners’s revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS.

FOCS has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised Focus Financial Partners from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Focus Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.57.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 2.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,241,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,202,000 after buying an additional 123,237 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 42.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,518,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342,115 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 24.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,405,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,144,000 after acquiring an additional 660,777 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Focus Financial Partners in the second quarter valued at about $159,511,000. Finally, Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 14.4% in the first quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 2,500,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,087,000 after acquiring an additional 315,600 shares during the period. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FOCS stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.41. The stock had a trading volume of 302,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,783. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 417.21 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.14. Focus Financial Partners has a 52-week low of $35.56 and a 52-week high of $60.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.10.

Focus Financial Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management services. It also offers practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers, and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services.

